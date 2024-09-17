Diddy Allegedly Had Three Defaced AR-15 Rifles Seized From Both Home Raids

Meghann Cuniff obtained video footage from the press conference following Diddy's arrest.

Diddy's arrest is perhaps going to be one of the most extensive in recent memory. There is still so much to uncover surrounding this ongoing case, but today is certainly giving everyone a lot to discuss. What we know is that the rapper and entrepreneur has been indicted for "racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution". The alleged acts began taking place in 2008 and within the documents it says that all of this was to create some sort of criminal enterprise. Furthermore, this was all supposedly done through "prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice".

We can surmise that the alleged weapons seized during the home raids were a part of this master plan. These were just some of the items taken by Homeland Security, and there's apparently photo evidence of them. In an X post from world-renowned legal reporter Meghann Cuniff, she was able to obtain video footage from the press conference held after the unsealing of the indictment. U.S. attorney Damian Williams was the one responsible for addressing the public and revealing this new information.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams Has Photo Evidence Of Diddy's Weapons

Mr. Williams says that during the raids, federal agents allegedly came away with "firearms and ammunition". "Three defaced AR-15s and the large capacity drum magazine" were the specific weaponry seized. Then, Williams walks over to the pictures taken of said items that were allegedly in Diddy's possession. They do in fact show the drum magazine, extra bullets, pieces of the AR-15s, as well as close-ups of them with the serial numbers removed. However, as we said earlier, this is just the start. So, be sure to stick with us throughout this developing story.