R Kelly’s Daughter Reveals Where Their Relationship Stands After Sexual Abuse Allegations

Yesterday (October 11), TVEI Streaming Network released its two-part documentary, Karma: A Daughter’s Journey. The doc features accounts from R Kelly's family members, including his daughter Buku Abi. Abi, born Joann Kelly, alleged that the singer sexually abused her as a child.

“I really feel like that one millisecond completely just changed my whole life and changed who I was as a person and changed the sparkle I had and the light I used to carry... I just remember waking up to him touching me. And I didn’t know what to do, so I just kind of laid there, and I pretended to be asleep,” she alleged. Now, In a lengthy Instagram post, she's clarified where her relationship with her father stands.

Buku Abi Says She Doesn't "Hate" Her Father R Kelly

“I will by start by saying growing up and throughout my early adulthood, I swore to never speak on my father, or really anything pertaining to my personal life and what I’ve experienced. For many reasons but ultimately fear and I didn’t want to remember. Anything. Let me first clearly say this I DO NOT ‘hate’ MY FATHER. Nor do I blindly follow my mother. I’m not angry, I’m not looking for revenge. I’m not looking for clout. (I am and BEEN more than that I could care less about people’s opinions. Good or bad. (And I say that with the utmost respect)," she wrote in part.

Abi went on to explain that she decided to come forward now for the sake of her own peace of mind, her son, and more. "I did it to look my biggest demon in the eyes and tell 'em I'm done," she said. What do you think of R Kelly's daughter Buku Abi speaking out after alleging that he sexually abused her in a new documentary? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.