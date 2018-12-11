privacy
- RelationshipsTeyana Taylor Shares A Statement Amid Iman Shumpert Divorce NewsTeyana Taylor is asking for privacy at this time.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicQuando Rondo Wishes He Kept His Personal Life PrivateQuando Rondo says he wishes he could take back the times he shared his business with the internet.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Issues Statement After Fans Prank Call Police To Her HouseShe expressed that her fans "went a little too far and [her] privacy was invaded" after police were called to her house thanks to prank calls.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAri Fletcher Blasts Airbnb Owner For Posting Pictures Of Her Inside The HomeThe social media influencer was apparently filming a cooking video with her boo Moneybagg Yo.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeFTC Alleges Twitter Violates User Privacy, Fines $150MTwitter let advertisers use private data without users' knowledge, says the Federal Trade Commission.By Rex Provost
- MusicChris Brown Sued Over "Privacy" For Allegedly Stealing Portions From Dancehall Single"Tight Up Skirt" is the dancehall single in question. By Karlton Jahmal
- GramMadonna Warns Fans Of Instagram's New Privacy Policy: “This Is Some Scary S**t"Madonna warned her fans about Instagram's new terms of service which include "cyber-surveillance policies," she says.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsTrey Songz Talks Protecting Baby Mama Caro Colon's PrivacyTrey Songz has posted photos of Caro Colon on Instagram, but the singer stated that he doesn't like sharing too much of his personal business online.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMark Zuckerberg Reportedly Paid An Executive To Blow Dry His ArmpitsAccording to an anecdote from the upcoming book, "Facebook: The Inside Story," Mark Zuckerberg once hired someone to blow dry his armpits. By Cole Blake
- TechTwitter Plans To Implement New Feature That Will Limit Who Can Reply To Your TweetsNo more reply guys!By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentAmazon's Alexa Still Keeps Your Voice Files After You Delete ThemThe digital voice assistant keeps your recorded conversations.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentAlex Rodriguez Won't Sue Person Responsible For Viral Toilet Shot, Will Invest In Blinds“I’m happier that it was me [rather than] my better half or one of the children.”By Chantilly Post
- MusicWillie D Addresses Bushwick Bill's Fight With Cancer: "I Was Aware Of Bill's Condition"Fellow Geto Boys' member Willie D chose to remain silent about Bushwick Bill's cancer diagnosis.By Devin Ch
- MusicEarl Sweatshirt Smacks Fan's Phone, Vince Staples Tags In With The E-FadeEarl Sweatshirt goes on the counter-offensive as a fan sneaks up on him for a photo request.By Devin Ch
- MusicUsher's Taking Serious Precautions To Keep Divorce Private After Safety Concerns: ReportUsher doesn't want the media in on his divorce. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyFacebook Gave Netflix, Spotify & More Access To Users' Private Messages: ReportMark Zuckerberg is becoming more of a supervillain by the day.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentFacebook Files Patent For Tech That Can Predict Users' LocationsYikes. By Brynjar Chapman