Britney Spears asked fans to respect her privacy after police rushed to her home due to prank calls from fans. Moreover, police visited the star singer’s home for a check-in after callers reported “suspicious activity.” While they might’ve referred to her deleting her Instagram account, Spears still said it was too much.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Britney Spears attends Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

“As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls,” she wrote on social media. She said she loves and adores her fans, but this instance was an invasion on privacy. “The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately.

“This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media,” she continued. “During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B.”

Moreover, TMZ reported that authorities went to her house “out of an abundance of caution”. Also, this news follows a public outing with her husband Sam Ashgari which people witnessed. Furthermore, TMZ alleged that she had a “bizarre meltdown” and “stormed out” afterwards.

“I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant… It’s like they’ll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE,” she said earlier this month on social media. “I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the balls to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past!!!”

Meanwhile, authorities freed Britney from her 13-year conservatorship in late 2021, which was even more high-profile than these recent allegations. In addition, leaders in the #FreeBritney movement said they plan to jump off from that case to change conservatorship law.

Still, what do you think of Britney Spears’ statement after prank callers drew the police to her home? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, log back into HNHH for the latest pop culture news and events of note.

