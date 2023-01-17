When Britney Spears’ long-running conservatorship finally came to an end thanks to the efforts of her friends, fans, and legal team, the world finally felt cause to celebrate. As she initially enjoyed her newfound freedom, the mother of two posted plenty of nude photos to her social media pages. This caused nothing short of a stir in the headlines.

For the most part, the “Gimme More” singer’s antics have been harmless. However, we have seen some shots fired between her and her family members. Most notably, her father, Jamie Spears, and little sister, Jamie-Lynn Spears. Additionally, she and her own son found themselves in the midst of a tense back-and-forth last year. Still, Spears maintains her love for the young boy.

Singer Britney Spears, sons Sean Federline and Jayden James Federline arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of “Smurfs 2” at Regency Village Theatre on July 28, 2013 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

In recent weeks, some social media users have been expressing concerns about Britney’s health. As more questionable content went up on Instagram, and her comment section was turned off, even more eyebrows began to raise. Over the weekend, it seems things became even more heated during the Mississippi native’s date night with her husband, Sam Asghari.

As Page Six notes, Spears is said to have “caused a scene” while dining at Joey in Woodland Hills on Friday (January 13). Eyewitnesses describe the 41-year-old’s behaviour as “manic,” also claiming she was “talking gibberish.” As a result, her partner reportedly stormed out of the restaurant.

A video obtained by TMZ contradicts these claims. It simply shows the famous blonde shielding her face with a menu while a stranger was filming her. Additionally, a Joey employee told the media that Britney wasn’t the disruptor. Rather, “it was the diner who taunted her by taking a video without consent.”

Spears “was understandably upset” by the invasive stranger’s antics. Asghari left the table briefly to get their car, “but did not storm out,” the source also notes.

In the days since the incident went viral, the former child star has seemingly addressed it in various ways. From posting a video flipping the camera off several times to writing a message to her haters, the Blackout artist made her disdain very well known.

“I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant… It’s like they’ll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE,” she told followers earlier this month. “I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the balls to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past!!!”

See what Sam Asghari told the paparazzi about Britney Spears' erratic behaviour in the video below.

