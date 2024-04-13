Nike Pegasus Premium “Airscape” Unveiled By Jacques Slade

The newest Nike performance shoe.

Ben Atkinson
Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses Expectations

Nike is launching its latest performance running sneaker, the Nike Pegasus Premium, boasting Nike’s inaugural visible Air Zoom unit. This innovative addition enhances cushioning and responsiveness, promising an optimal running experience. The sneaker debuts in the striking "Airscape" colorway, blending hues of white and orange for a vibrant look. With its cutting-edge technology and sleek design, the Nike Pegasus Premium will make waves in the running community. Designed to meet the needs of runners seeking both style and performance, this shoe offers the best of both worlds. The incorporation of Nike’s first visible Air Zoom unit marks a significant advancement in running shoe technology.

The "Airscape" colorway adds a fresh and energetic vibe to the Nike Pegasus Premium, making it a standout choice for runners looking to make a statement. Whether hitting the pavement or tackling the trails, this sneaker is engineered to deliver top-tier performance and style. As Nike continues to push the boundaries of innovation, the Nike Pegasus Premium represents a new era in running footwear. Its combination of advanced features and eye-catching design elements makes it a must-have for runners of all levels. With the Nike Pegasus Premium, runners can expect nothing less than the ultimate running experience.

Read More: Devin Booker Suits Up In Nike Book 1 "Forrest Gump" PE

"Airscape" Nike Pegasus Premium

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a midsole comprised of Nike's Air Zoom unit, in orange. The uppers are constructed from a white mesh, built for comfort and performance. A grey Swoosh is located on the sides and "ZOOM" is on the inside. Orange branding on the tongues and a smaller Swoosh near the heels complete the sneaekrs.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Pegasus Premium “Airscape” is going to drop sometime next spring. Also, the retail price will be $220 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Nike SB Dunk Low “Phantom/Hyper Royal” Confirmed Release Day

