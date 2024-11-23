Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0 Exclusively Unveiled

An iconic partnership has been resurrected.

Nike and Tom Sachs are reuniting for an exciting collaboration in 2025. The partnership will bring back the highly anticipated Nike Mars Yard 3.0, a fan-favorite sneaker with a fresh update. The Mars Yard 3.0 continues the series’ tradition of blending premium design with practical features. It features a breathable mesh upper paired with durable suede overlays, offering both comfort and toughness. A rugged rubber toe cap enhances versatility, making it suitable for urban streets and outdoor activities.

This release honors the Mars Yard legacy, known for its clean design and reliable performance. Inspired by Tom Sachs’ love of space exploration, the 3.0 keeps its roots while incorporating modern craftsmanship. Its minimalist aesthetic and thoughtful details make it appealing to both longtime fans and those new to the series. The Mars Yard 3.0 isn’t just a sneaker; it’s a blend of style and utility. With its innovative design and durable build, it bridges the gap between fashion and function. Fans of Nike and Sachs have plenty to look forward to as this collaboration promises to deliver another iconic addition to the Mars Yard lineup.

Nike Mars Yard 3.0 x Tom Sachs

Image via Depop seller Gennalexa

The Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0 wear-test sample has surfaced, showcasing a unique grey and black low-profile design. This prototype version omits the iconic Nike Swoosh expected on the final retail release. The upper combines breathable mesh with suede overlays, offering a rugged yet minimalist aesthetic. Inside the shoe, the text reads, “Sample Property of Nike Inc. Not for Resale,” emphasizing its exclusivity as a prototype. Currently listed by Depop seller Gennalexa in men’s size 9, the pair highlights its rare status with “good condition” noted. This wear-test sample provides a closer look at what fans can expect from the upcoming Mars Yard 3.0, blending functionality with Sachs’ signature style.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0 will be released in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $275 when they are released.

Image via Depop seller Gennalexa