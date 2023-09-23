The NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe, known for its versatile design and rugged durability, is a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts and urban explorers. Crafted for tough terrains, it ensures you're always ready for your next adventure. Exciting news surrounds the NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe, as it's set to collaborate with acclaimed artist Tom Sachs on a striking "Summit White" colorway. This collaboration combines Tom Sachs' artistic vision with Nike's commitment to performance and style. The "Summit White" color scheme adds a touch of elegance to the shoe's rugged functionality, making it suitable for various environments.

Tom Sachs' creative influence promises a unique twist to the NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe. With its active, durable design and the upcoming "Summit White" color option, this collaboration is bound to turn heads on city streets and mountain trails alike. For those who appreciate quality footwear that stands up to the elements while making a fashion statement, the NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe's partnership with Tom Sachs is an exciting development to look forward to. Get ready to step out in style and conquer new heights with this dynamic collaboration.

"Summit White" Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with thick grooves and a clean white midsole. A white stitched material constructs the base of the uppers with suede overlays. A yellow Nike Swoosh is placed on the sides, and black laces complete the design. Enlarged heel tabs are also present on the tongue, which features Nike branding. The heel also features "NIKE" in a font that resembles a creative, jotting down ideas.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe x Tom Sachs "Summit White" will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

