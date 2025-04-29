News
Jordan Tatum 3 “Blender” Is As Loud As His Game
The Jordan Tatum 3 “Blender” captures Jayson Tatum’s fearless style with a bright pink upper and signature heel detailing.
By
Ben Atkinson
7 hrs ago
