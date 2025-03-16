Jordan Zion 4 PF "Peach Cream" Drops With Bold New Look

BY Ben Atkinson
jordan-zion-4-pf-peach-cream-sneaker-news
Image via Kicks On Fire
The Jordan Zion 4 PF "Peach Cream" blends bold color with elite performance, bringing Zion Williamson’s explosive energy to the court.

The Jordan Zion 4 PF "Peach Cream" delivers bold style with top-tier performance. This latest colorway of Zion Williamson’s signature sneaker features an eye-catching orange upper, built to match his high-flying play. Designed for power and agility, the Jordan Zion 4 ensures stability with its responsive cushioning and strong support. The Peach Cream colorway adds a fresh touch, making this pair just as striking off the court as it is on it. Zion Williamson continues to make waves in the NBA with his dominant presence. His partnership with Jordan Brand has resulted in a line of sneakers built for explosive movement and durability.

The Zion 4 carries that legacy forward with refined tech and an updated look. The model balances comfort and control, allowing athletes to move confidently at any speed. New images highlight the Peach Cream edition’s details, from its textured overlays to the translucent outsole. The gradient effect on the midsole blends seamlessly with the bright upper, while black accents provide contrast. This photo showcases the shoe’s craftsmanship and the unique elements that make it stand out. Whether for collectors or players, the Jordan Zion 4 PF "Peach Cream" makes an undeniable statement.

Jordan Zion 4 PF "Peach Cream"

jordan-zion-4-pf-peach-cream-sneaker-news
Image via Kicks On Fire

The Jordan Zion 4 PF "Peach Cream" combines bold colors with high-performance design. It features a bright orange upper with textured overlays and a responsive Zoom Air cushioning system. Black laces and accents create contrast, while the translucent outsole enhances grip on the court. The wavy midsole detailing adds a dynamic touch. This sneaker is built for power, stability, and style, making it a must-have for fans of Zion Williamson.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Zion 4 PF "Peach Cream" released on March 11th but sizes are still available for purchase. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $172.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
