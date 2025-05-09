Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" Officially Returns

The Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" is one of the most iconic colorways in the Jordan archive, and it’s making a comeback this month. Official images have been released, showing a faithful execution of the original design.

This silhouette has long stood as a favorite for both collectors and casual fans thanks to its crisp color blocking and timeless appeal. Originally released in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 marked another major leap in performance and design for the Jordan line.

It introduced mesh panels for breathability, plastic wings for support, and a visible Air unit in the heel. Michael Jordan wore the model during the 1988–89 season, most famously during “The Shot” over Craig Ehlo. Since then, it’s become a cultural staple, appearing in movies, music, and sneaker rotations across generations.

This new release sticks closely to the original layout, including the speckled accents that made the White Cement nickname stick. It’s a clean, versatile colorway that pairs with everything, and it arrives just in time for summer fits.

The photos showcase the shoe from all angles, highlighting the retro branding, leather upper, and signature cement detailing. It’s a no-frills return that leans into nostalgia without missing a step.

Air Jordan 4 OG “White Cement”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" features a white leather upper with speckled grey overlays on the wings, heel tab, and midsole. The black Nike Air logo hits the back, staying true to the original 1989 release.

White mesh panels cover the sides and tongue, while black eyelets and underlays offer sharp contrast. The visible Air unit in the heel provides both function and throwback flair. A red Jumpman logo decorates the tongue, adding subtle color.

The outsole is a mix of grey, white, and black for a solid finish. Every detail is true to form and built to last.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" is going to drop on May 24th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $225 when they are released.

Image via Nike