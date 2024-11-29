Release Date Set For Air Jordan 12 x SoleFly "Cafecito"

This exclusive release features SoleFly’s signature touch, making it a collector's dream.

New details have emerged about the highly anticipated Air Jordan 12 collaboration with SoleFly. This latest iteration of the iconic silhouette blends white, brown, and cream tones, delivering a sleek and modern design. The sophisticated colorway adds a refined touch to the classic Air Jordan 12, making it a standout release. SoleFly’s unique take incorporates premium materials and thoughtful detailing, enhancing both style and quality. The earthy tones create a polished and versatile look, perfect for collectors and casual wearers alike.

As with past SoleFly collaborations, this Air Jordan 12 is expected to be highly limited and in high demand. Sneaker enthusiasts are gearing up for what promises to be one of the year's most exciting drops. The combination of SoleFly’s craftsmanship and the timeless Air Jordan 12 design makes this release a must-have for sneaker fans. Whether you're drawn to its unique color palette or its exclusivity, this collaboration is bound to make waves. Stay tuned for more updates on the release date and availability of this elegant and sought-after sneaker.

"Cafecito" SoleFly x Air Jordan 12

The sneakers showcase a brown rubber outsole paired with a matching brown midsole. Also, the uppers are constructed from white leather, accented by brown textured leather overlays. Further, white laces and coordinating lace locks tie the design together. Furthermore, dark Jordan logos are prominently featured on the tongues and heels.