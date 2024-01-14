Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Leaves Chiefs Win Hand-In-Hand

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce left the Chiefs' playoff win over Miami holding hands in an image very similar to one of their first public ones as a couple. Leaving Arrowhead Stadium hand-in-hand was one of the first public images that confirmed that they were a couple. However, Swift later revealed to TIME that they had been seeing each other for several weeks before that.

The Chiefs earned an easy victory over Miami. Meanwhile, the game turned out to be one of the coldest playoff games in NFL history. The game-time temperature was -4 degrees, with an additional wind chill of -22 degrees. That didn't stop the Chiefs, who cruised to a 26-7 victory. Tua Tagavailoa was held to less than 200 passing yards as the Chiefs defense smothered every avenue of attack for Miami. The Chiefs will face the winner of Bills-Steelers.

Chiefs Wait On Opponent As Bills-Steelers Postponed

However, the Chiefs will have to wait on that winner. Steelers at Bills, originally scheduled for January 13 at 1pm will now be played on January 15 at 4:30pm. "Now, you may see clear skies [Sunday] morning, but don't be fooled. The bull's-eye of the storm is predicted to hit midday Sunday afternoon right during the scheduled Buffalo Bills game. [The game will] continue to be played at Highmark Field right in Orchard Park. It's all part of our critical efforts to keep New Yorkers, motorists and fans safe from this wildly unpredictable storm," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a public address.

With a shelter-in-place order active, the Bills will not be able to address the several feet of snow expected at Highmark Stadium. Furthermore, the team has asked any fans who can safely make it to the stadium on Sunday to help the team shovel snow ahead of Monday. However, this is a regular and long-standing occurrence for the Bills. The team is offering $20 an hour and complimentary food for anyone willing to help.

