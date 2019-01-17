NFL Playoffs
- SportsEminem Continues To Cheer On Detroit Lions Amid Playoff SuccessEminem is proving to be a good luck charm for the Lions.By Cole Blake
- SportsLions Earn Biggest Playoff Betting Line In Team HistoryThe Lions open as -6.5 favorites over Tampa Bay.By Ben Mock
- SportsBills Roast Patrick Mahomes Ahead Of First Career Road Playoff GameBills wished Mahomes "good luck" ahead of his first meeting with the homefield Bills Mafia.By Ben Mock
- SportsTaylor Swift Receives A Fair Warning From Benny The Butcher Ahead Of Bills-Chiefs GameThe Butch is letting Taylor know the Bills mean business. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsEminem Cheers On Lions During Team's 1st Playoff Win In 32 YearsEminem was in attendance for the Lions' biggest game in decades.By Cole Blake
- SportsTaylor Swift & Travis Kelce Leaves Chiefs Win Hand-In-HandThe image was very reminiscent of the first time they were seen in public.By Ben Mock
- SportsBills-Steelers Postponed To Monday, Chiefs-Dolphins To Go Ahead Despite Wind ChillWeather, specifically winter storms, is playing havoc with the NFL playoffs.By Ben Mock
- SportsTom Brady's Former Teammate Dishes Out Retirement BombshellBrady's reign could be coming to an end this weekend.By Marc Griffin
- SportsBrowns Fans Rejoice After First Playoff Appearance In 18 YearsThe Cleveland Browns are playoff-bound.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNFL Officially Approves Big Changes To Its Playoff FormatThe NFL is looking to shake things up for the playoffs next season.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNFL Considering New Playoff Format And Schedule ExpansionThese changes are a part of the new collective bargaining agreement.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCiara Writes Loving Message To Russell Wilson Following Seahawks Playoffs ExitShe reminded the world why he's still her winner.By Erika Marie
- SportsAaron Rodgers Takes Shots At Critics Who Call Packers "Average"Rodgers is seeking his second Super Bowl.By Alexander Cole
- SportsHue Jackson Raged On Browns' GM When Fired: "Get The F*ck Out Of My Office"Hue Jackson didn't take too kindly to playing the middle man in Cleveland.By Devin Ch
- SportsTony Romo In Line For "Substantial Raise" To Stay With CBSCBS ready to give Romo substantial raise.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsTom Brady On Going To His 9th Super Bowl: “Un-F*cking-Believable, Bro”Brady headed to ninth Super Bowl, more than any other NFL franchise has in their history.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNFL Admits Blown Pass Interference Call In Saints vs Rams Game: ReportRefs admit that they "blew it" in NFC Championship.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsChiefs' Patrick Mahomes Expected To Sign NFL's First $200 Million DealThe NFL playoffs smell of ice-bowed pine & tons of money!By Devin Ch
- SportsEagles Fan Accused Of Putting Dog In Microwave Following Playoff LossDrunken Eagles fan threatened to kill girlfriend's dog after loss to Saints.By Kyle Rooney