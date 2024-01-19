Lions Earn Biggest Playoff Betting Line In Team History

The Lions have earned their largest playoff betting line in team history as they opened as -6.5 favorites over the Tampa Buccaneers. The previous franchise record was -4 favorites against Dallas in 1970, a game that the Lions would lose 5-0. Sports betting was legalized in Nevada in 1949. "They haven't been favorites in the playoffs for sure, but they haven't been in the playoffs that much. The team has just not had many opportunities," DraftKings director of race and sports operations Johnny Avello told ESPN.

The Lions held off a late comeback from their former QB, Matthew Stafford, to beat the Rams and win their first playoff game since 1991. It capped off an already historic season as head coach Dan Campbell led the team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and their first double-digit wins season since 2014. Jared Goff, acquired from the Rams in 2021, was sensational - throwing for 4575 yards and 30 touchdowns. After taking down Los Angeles, Campbell was heard telling Goff, "You're f-cking good enough for Detroit, Jared".

Read More: Cowboys Cheerleaders Accuse Packers Players Of "Unsportsmanlike Conduct"

Eminem Is Ready To Suit Up For Lions

Meanwhile, Eminem had pledged his allegiance to his hometown Lions, announcing that he is ready to do whatever the Lions need him to do to win. “Yo, Dan, I’m reporting. I’m going to report. Third quarter. I’m reporting, offensive line, eligible receiver. I’ll be the quarterback, the entire line, (the) offensive line. And the receiver, I will throw it to myself and score a touchdown. In the third quarter. Just give me a uniform. Or at least just a helmet," Eminem said on Instagram.

The Lions are in a historic position, hosting back-to-back playoff games for the first time in franchise history. Furthermore, they will be looking for their first 2-0 playoff run since 1957. However, they face an upset-minded Buccaneers team that stunned the Eagles last weekend. Baker Mayfield has become a playoff hero for Tampa Bay after a major bounce-back season.

Read More: Bills Roast Patrick Mahomes Ahead Of First Career Road Playoff Game

[via]