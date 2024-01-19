Cowboys Cheerleaders Accuse Packers Players Of "Unsportsmanlike Conduct"

A Dallas Cowboy cheerleader has spoken out over what she called "unsportsmanlike conduct" on the part of the Green Bay Packers. “I have never experienced such disrespect from the other teams’ players to the cheerleaders in my five years as an NFL cheerleader. We would literally be minding our own business and the Packers just scored a touchdown — this is one example. They would come up to us standing on the sidelines minding our own business and start yelling at us," Darian Lassiter said on TikTok.

Furthermore, Lassiter questioned why cheerleaders were not covered by rules addressing player behavior. “I feel like it’s unsportsmanlike conduct and it’s so crazy how they can’t do that to the Cowboys players or any other players, but they can do it to the cheerleaders and nothing’s going to happen. I understand the playoffs is a huge deal. I truly get it, but that does not mean your humbleness and respect for women flies out the window.”

Cowboys Retain Mike McCarthy

Meanwhile, despite the blowout loss to Green Bay, the Cowboys have chosen to retain Mike McCarthy as their head coach. "I believe that the direction, the leadership, everything is in place. And I'm not very comfortable talking about myself, but I came here to win a championship. I didn't come here to get another contract or anything other than that. I came to Dallas to win a world championship, and that's why I'm standing here. Buy into us," McCarthy said in a press conference.

However, the decision makes 2024 an all-or-nothing year for the team. In four years under McCarthy, the team has three playoff appearances but just one playoff win. They have posted three consecutive 12-5 seasons but are still yet to reach the conference championship game for the first time since 1995. While Dak Prescott had a career year and was named Second Team All-Pro, the Cowboys continue to collapse when it matters most. Of course, Stephen A. Smith had a lot to say about the decision as well, going off on a loud rant during First Take.

