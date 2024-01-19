Bills Roast Patrick Mahomes Ahead Of First Career Road Playoff Game

The Bills had plenty to say about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of the teams' playoff game this weekend. "[Mahomes has] only been here once. So he's never been here. Simple as that. Pat has never been to the Bills stadium in full. ... The environment will be different, and not to say it's in our favor, but stadium is our favor. Stadium is us. That helps us. I care what nobody says. This is the most dopest feeling I've ever had. We're having two back-to-back playoff games home. Come on now, like we get to leave and go eat wings. It's cool. So good luck," Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said.

Not only is this the first road playoff game of Mahomes' career, but it's also just his second trip to Buffalo. The Chiefs and Bills met at Orchard Park during the 2020 season. However, they played in front of an open stadium due to COVID restrictions. The teams other five matchups since Mahomes and Josh Allen entered the league have all taken place at Arrowhead Stadium.

Bills Versus Chiefs: What To Know

Both the Bills and Chiefs finished the season 11-6 but in very different ways. The Bills finished on a six-game winning streak, which started with a win over Kansas City. Meanwhile, after starting 7-3, the Chiefs struggled to find a consistent offensive rhythm in the back half of the season. While they appeared to regain their momentum against the short-handed Dolphins in the Wild Card round, the white-hot Bills are going to be a different challenge entirely.

Per ESPN Bet, the Bills are favored by 3. However, defense is expected to be the key factor, with a sub-50 over/under of 45.5. Furthermore, the Bills are 14-2 in home playoff games since 1970, making Highmark Stadium one of the most imposing playoff fortresses in the NFL. Scheduled for Sunday, it's expected to be another cold game, with temperatures currently projected for around 20 degrees. Furthermore, the Bills have spent the week practicing amid a second lake-effect snowstorm.

