Jason & Travis Kelce's College Teammates Share Wild Stories About The Brothers

Several former collegiate teammates of Jason and Travis Kelce have shared stories about the brothers with The Athletic in light of the news that Jason may be retiring this offseason. “Those two, it was just insane. Like, holy sh-t, these guys are crazy. Those two are really good at drinking beer. They used to love playing Nintendo 64 for hours, smashing the controls and chugging beers at the same time. They would just come up with these random drinking games while playing, and they were incredibly good at it," Tom DeTemple recalled.

"We were having a party after one of the games and Jason was a little bit inebriated, let’s say, and he ripped the sink out of the wall in one of the bathrooms. And everybody was like, “What the hell? Who is this guy? This walk-on just ripped the freaking sink out of the wall," Craig Carey said of the older Kelce. Additionally, Isaiah Pead, another former teammate, said that Jason was consistently referred to as "Big Kelc" as opposed to his name.

Jason Kelce Clarifies Retirement Reports

Meanwhile, Jason also used their most recent podcast episode to address the rumors that he had retired. In short - he wasn't officially gone just yet, but he more than likely would not return for the 2024 season. "I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really make that decision. There's too much emotion in the moment. There's too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision. It's just something that I think, when it's time to officially announce what's happening in the future, it'll be done in a way that's definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I've had," Kelce told his brother.

After Kelce's Eagles were dumped out of the playoffs by the Buccaneers, reports emerged that Kelce had told his teammates he would be retiring. Kelce is 36 and has played in Philly since the Eagles drafted him in 2011. Kelce, a six-time All-Pro center, is widely seen as a future Hall of Famer. Furthermore, the four other six-time All-Pro centers are all Hall of Famers. Kelce returned to the Eagles for 2023 on a one-year contract, which officially expires in March.

