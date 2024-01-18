Miami Hurricanes Tight End Granted Ninth Year Of College Eligbility

Cam McCormick has been granted an unprecedented ninth year of college eligibility by the NCAA. "I'm blessed that it was me to go through it because a lot of people would have folded under the pressure -- both mentally and physically. But it's pushed me to be a better person and teammate -- everything. I've learned so much from every year and everything I've had to overcome," McCormick told ESPN. It will be his second season in Miami.

McCormick first entered college football in 2016 as a three-star prospect for the Oregon Ducks. However, redshirting a true freshman and five seasons in which he has been eligible for a medical redshirt meant that he is now in the unprecedented position that he is now. McCormick has 231 career yards and 4 career touchdowns. He transferred to Miami ahead of the 2023 season to reunite with Mario Cristobal. The Hurricanes ended the season 7-6, ending their season with a 31-24 loss to Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl.

College Teammates Share Stores About Jason Kelce

Meanwhile, former college teammates of Jason Kelce have shared stories about the veteran center as he seemingly prepares to retire. “Those two, it was just insane. Like, holy sh-t, these guys are crazy. Those two are really good at drinking beer. They used to love playing Nintendo 64 for hours, smashing the controls and chugging beers at the same time. They would just come up with these random drinking games while playing, and they were incredibly good at it," Tom DeTemple recalled to The Athletic.

"We were having a party after one of the games and Jason was a little bit inebriated, let’s say, and he ripped the sink out of the wall in one of the bathrooms. And everybody was like, “What the hell? Who is this guy? This walk-on just ripped the freaking sink out of the wall," Craig Carey said of the older Kelce. Additionally, Isaiah Pead, another former teammate, said that Jason was consistently referred to as "Big Kelc" as opposed to his name.

