Kelce Brothers Shade Simone Biles' Husband

The Kelce Brothers took some shots at Jonathan Owens, the husband on Simone Biles, during the latest episode of New Heights. “How is Simone Biles on this but her boyfriend [sic] isn’t?” Jason, 36, asked of the Packer before his brother interrupted him. "How am I on this?" Travis asked. However, Travis then circled back around to Jason's joke. “Owens? Played some good ball over there, I guess," Travis noted sarcastically.

Furthermore, Travis is one of eight nominees for the PCA Athlete of the Year Award. The other athletes nominated at Giannis Antetokounmpo, Simone Biles, Steph Curry, Coco Gauff, Sabrina Ionescu, LeBron James, and Lionel Messi. Last year, the award (then called The Game Changer Award) was won by Serena Williams.

Read More: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Leave Chiefs Win Hand-In-Hand

Jason Kelce Speaks On Retirement Reports

Elsewhere in the podcast, Jason also addressed the reports that he had decided to retire from the NFL. "I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really make that decision. There's too much emotion in the moment. There's too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision. It's just something that I think, when it's time to officially announce what's happening in the future, it'll be done in a way that's definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I've had," Kelce told his brother.

After Kelce's Eagles were dumped out of the playoffs by the Buccaneers, reports emerged that Kelce had told his teammates he would be retiring. Kelce is 36 and has played in Philly since the Eagles drafted him in 2011. Kelce, a six-time All-Pro center, is widely seen as a future Hall of Famer. The four other six-time All-Pro centers are all Hall of Famers. Kelce returned to the Eagles for 2023 on a one-year contract, which officially expires in March.

Read More: Travis Kelce Will Play In 2024

[via]