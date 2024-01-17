Jason Kelce Addresses Retirement Reports

Jason Kelce used the latest episode of his New Heights podcast to clarify reports that he is retiring from the NFL. "I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really make that decision. There's too much emotion in the moment. There's too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision. It's just something that I think, when it's time to officially announce what's happening in the future, it'll be done in a way that's definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I've had," Kelce told his brother.

After Kelce's Eagles were dumped out of the playoffs by the Buccaneers, reports emerged that Kelce had told his teammates he would be retiring. Kelce is 36 and has played in Philly since the Eagles drafted him in 2011. Kelce, a six-time All-Pro center, is widely seen as a future Hall of Famer. The four other six-time All-Pro centers are all Hall of Famers. Kelce returned to the Eagles for 2023 on a one-year contract, which officially expires in March.

Who Is Jason Kelce?

Kelce has been the Eagles' starting center since they drafted him in the sixth round of the 2011 Draft. However, he began his football career as a walk-on running back at the University of Cincinnati. Later, he would transition to the offensive line during his redshirted freshman year. After starting 38 games for the Bearcats, he was seen as a fourth-round or later prospect due to a lack of size.

However, he has become an era-defining center for Philadelphia. He has appeared in, and started, 193 games for the Eagles, protecting everyone from Micheal Vick to Carson Wentz to Jalen Hurts. Overall, Kelce has been the battery mate of eight starting QBs for the Eagles. Additionally, he has made two Super Bowls, including a win at Super Bowl LII. Kelce's retirement becomes yet another storyline for NFL fans to follow during the offseason.

