Lil Wayne's Hatred Of The Chiefs Earns A Response From Travis Kelce

Lil Wayne complained about the Kansas City Chiefs in the wake of their win over the Houston Texans, last weekend. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he accused the organization of "cheating." He wrote: "I hate the cheating azz chiefs," before adding in another post, "It’s not even impressive when u cheat and then clearly try to cheat. Just win baby.”

A few days later, Jason Kelce, whose brother and podcast co-host, Travis, plays for the Chiefs, brought up the post on New Heights. “The whole world was talking about something else during the game, and I’m sure you saw some of this, but they were complaining about the refs again, Trav,” Jason said. “Even Lil Wayne. Lil Wayne [wrote on social media], ‘I hate the cheating a– Chiefs. So an a– with two z’s.” The comments didn't have Travis too upset, as he replied only: “Shout out to Tunechi, man.”

Lil Wayne Calls Out The Chiefs

Fans on social media had mixed reactions to Wayne's original post. Some came to the defense of the Chiefs, with one user writing: "It’s funny how you get a team with great recurring success, and people eventually point to cheating as the reason. The same thing happened during the Patriots’ success." One more agreed with Wayne, replying: "If you watch carefully you'll see it's the refs. They've been cheating for Kansas City all year long, as well as a few other teams. Those are the teams that go to the playoffs. It's been pre-decided."

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the AFC conference championship game. The winner will advance to the Super Bowl to play either the Washington Commanders or Philadelphia Eagles. If the Chiefs are successful, they'll become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. Check out Travis and Jason Kelce's discussion about Lil Wayne and the backlash to the Chiefs below.