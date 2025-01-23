Lil Wayne's Hatred Of The Chiefs Earns A Response From Travis Kelce

BY Cole Blake 1.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Rapper Lil Wayne performs at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. © Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Travis Kelce isn't fazed by Lil Wayne's cheating accusation.

Lil Wayne complained about the Kansas City Chiefs in the wake of their win over the Houston Texans, last weekend. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he accused the organization of "cheating." He wrote: "I hate the cheating azz chiefs," before adding in another post, "It’s not even impressive when u cheat and then clearly try to cheat. Just win baby.”

A few days later, Jason Kelce, whose brother and podcast co-host, Travis, plays for the Chiefs, brought up the post on New Heights. “The whole world was talking about something else during the game, and I’m sure you saw some of this, but they were complaining about the refs again, Trav,” Jason said. “Even Lil Wayne. Lil Wayne [wrote on social media], ‘I hate the cheating a– Chiefs. So an a– with two z’s.” The comments didn't have Travis too upset, as he replied only: “Shout out to Tunechi, man.”

Read More: Lil Wayne Claims "Biggest Green Bay Packers Fan" Title Over Justin Timberlake

Lil Wayne Calls Out The Chiefs

Fans on social media had mixed reactions to Wayne's original post. Some came to the defense of the Chiefs, with one user writing: "It’s funny how you get a team with great recurring success, and people eventually point to cheating as the reason. The same thing happened during the Patriots’ success." One more agreed with Wayne, replying: "If you watch carefully you'll see it's the refs. They've been cheating for Kansas City all year long, as well as a few other teams. Those are the teams that go to the playoffs. It's been pre-decided."

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the AFC conference championship game. The winner will advance to the Super Bowl to play either the Washington Commanders or Philadelphia Eagles. If the Chiefs are successful, they'll become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. Check out Travis and Jason Kelce's discussion about Lil Wayne and the backlash to the Chiefs below.

Travis Kelce Responds To Lil Wayne's Criticism

Read More: Lil Wayne Performing At Super Bowl LIX Would Be A "Big Mistake," Art Director Argues

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 39.7K
Syndication: The Des Moines Register Sports Lil Wayne's Bill Belichick Praise Sparks Barrage Of Jokes About His Feud With Kendrick Lamar 3.5K
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 7.3K
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay 1326