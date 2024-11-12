Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Have Each Of Their Homes Burglarized

Sources close to the news claim that their homes might have been a part of a mass "crime spree."

When you are as big as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, you are bound to run into some problems. Whether it be over eager fans or nasty hate and criticism, it just naturally comes with job. However, we are sure that both would rather deal with that over what we are about to reveal. According to a report from TMZ Sports, the quarterback and tight end tandem had their homes burglarized last month.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says that Mahomes' pad in Belton, MO was broken into first. This all went down on October 6 at midnight, which is when local police got to the scene of the crime. As for Travis Kelce, his house, located in Leawood, Kansas, was robbed around 7:33 p.m. on October 7. It seems this was the plan for the criminals to orchestrate these break-ins in this manner because the Chiefs were on "Monday Night Football" that night.

The Contents Stolen At Patrick & Travis' Homes Are Still Up In The Air

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets tight end Travis Kelce (87) during player introductions against the Cincinnati Bengals prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It was a matchup with the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium. As it stands, police have not been able to disclose what was stolen at Mahomes' home. However, there is a recent update from TMZ which details what was taken from Kelce. They say it was $20,000 and some damage to his back door.

Given how scary these things are, the future Hall of Fame pass catcher and Taylor Swift decided to stay at a hotel that night. The pop star was in attendance for that game as well. Sources close to the story say that there was a major crime spree going on during the burglaries. Our best goes out to Mahomes, Kelce, and their loved ones during this time and hopefully, justice will be served soon.