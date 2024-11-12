Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Have Each Of Their Homes Burglarized

BYZachary Horvath413 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) return to the sidelines after a score against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley via Imagn Images
Sources close to the news claim that their homes might have been a part of a mass "crime spree."

When you are as big as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, you are bound to run into some problems. Whether it be over eager fans or nasty hate and criticism, it just naturally comes with job. However, we are sure that both would rather deal with that over what we are about to reveal. According to a report from TMZ Sports, the quarterback and tight end tandem had their homes burglarized last month.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says that Mahomes' pad in Belton, MO was broken into first. This all went down on October 6 at midnight, which is when local police got to the scene of the crime. As for Travis Kelce, his house, located in Leawood, Kansas, was robbed around 7:33 p.m. on October 7. It seems this was the plan for the criminals to orchestrate these break-ins in this manner because the Chiefs were on "Monday Night Football" that night.

Read More: Drake's Ranking On Billboard's "Greatest Pop Star" Of The 21st Century List Causes Internet Fervor

The Contents Stolen At Patrick & Travis' Homes Are Still Up In The Air

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets tight end Travis Kelce (87) during player introductions against the Cincinnati Bengals prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It was a matchup with the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium. As it stands, police have not been able to disclose what was stolen at Mahomes' home. However, there is a recent update from TMZ which details what was taken from Kelce. They say it was $20,000 and some damage to his back door.

Given how scary these things are, the future Hall of Fame pass catcher and Taylor Swift decided to stay at a hotel that night. The pop star was in attendance for that game as well. Sources close to the story say that there was a major crime spree going on during the burglaries. Our best goes out to Mahomes, Kelce, and their loved ones during this time and hopefully, justice will be served soon.

Read More: 6ix9ine To Stay Isolated From Diddy In Jail While Rapper Awaits Release

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...