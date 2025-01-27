Taylor Swift Scores A Couple Of Smooches With Travis Kelce As Chiefs Advance To Super Bowl

Will the Chiefs be the first team in the Super Bowl era to three-peat?

After getting a bird's-eye view in her usual spot in the VIP suite, she hustled down to the field to congratulate Kelce. Her first smooch was followed by Travis sharing a hug with his mother Donna. But after that, it was right back to lip smacking. They then shared an elongated hug, and you can clearly see just how proud she is of him and his accomplishments this season. Congratulations to the Chiefs and the couple!

That's an exciting thing to think about, especially when you also have a chance to be a part of history. You knew it was coming, but Taylor Swift has to be elated for her man as well. She certainly was last night right after his AFC Championship win. According to TMZ, Taylor Swift even got to land some kisses on number 87.

To get to the biggest stage, Philadelphia walloped the underdog Washington Commanders 55-23. The Eagles scored seven rushing touchdowns and put up the most points in any conference championship game since the merger in 1970. As for the Chiefs, it was business as usual with another home win against the Buffalo Bills in the semifinals. It was also another tight affair, with Kansas City holding on for a 32-29 victory. For Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid, and Travis Kelce, it's another way for them to further solidify their future Hall-of-Fame cases.

Fans of the NFL are most likely waking up not too happy this morning after realizing who's going to be in Super Bowl LIX. For the second time in three years, the two seed in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, will be squaring off against the one seed from the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs. The last time these squads vied for the Lombardi Trophy, the latter won in a thrilling contest, 38-35. Fast forward to this year and the red, white, and yellow are seeking the league's first-ever three-peat. That is at least in the Super Bowl era.

