Travis Kelce Unveils What Taylor Swift Has Taught Him About Music

Travis sure does love his new girlfriend.

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were the talk of the NFL world this past year. Overall, they got together very early on in the season, and they did not look back. It was a very interesting time for the NFL, as they plastered the couple everywhere. At the end of the day, it was a huge marketing ploy for the NFL. They made millions of dollars from this, and so did the Kansas City Chiefs. Moreover, it helped that the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, thus making this the perfect end to a Cinderella season for the league.

Now, the offseason has arrived, and the two are still together. Some thought the relationship was just for publicity and that after the season, they would be done. However, that has not been the case at all. Instead, the two have defied expectations, and remain together. It is a true demonstration of love, and you cannot help but be happy for them both. That said, as per Billboard, Taylor is teaching Travis a lot about music.

Travis Kelce Gushes Over Taylor Swift

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen leaving the SNL after party on October 15, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

“It’s definitely been fun to experience her taste in music, for sure,” Kelce said. “She’s so amazing at what she does, and to find that creativity to see where she likes to pull things from, and just really how she listens to music, it’s very eye-opening to me. One has to wonder what her music taste is whenever she is at home. That said, Kelce remains enamored with her, and you have to love that for them.

Let us know what you think of the couple, in the comments section down below. Do you believe these two are going to last? Did you think the NFL was doing too much with the couple last season? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports and music worlds. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite entertainers and their upcoming projects.

