Travis Kelce Praised For Film Investment

Travis Kelce has been praised for his investment in, and executive producer role on, an upcoming dark comedy called My Dead Friend Zoe. "He wanted to support veterans. That's what I heard -- he wanted to support veterans and someone pointed him to our film. It's all about the 'why' and I feel like if anybody has the right 'why,' they'll succeed," gushed the film's lead, Sonequa Martin-Green. The film follows an army vet who struggles to reacclimatize to civilian life due to the lingering ghost of her deceased squadmate.

However, it's not the only business venture Kelce is working on. This week, it was announced that Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are teaming up off the field to open a steakhouse. 1587 Prime will be located in the downtown Loews Hotel in Kansas City and is expected to open next year. "Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City," Mahomes said of the venture. Mahomes and Kelce have been a formidable on-field pair for nearly a decade now.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce "Nesting" After Whirlwind Start To 2024

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift and Kelce have entered their "nesting" era, according to sources who spoke with Us Weekly. “They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together. They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed," the source said. Furthermore, the couple is "scheduling their various projects" going forward in order to "see as much of each other as possible." Kelce, who has attended shows in both Sydney and Singapore, is expected to do some traveling with Swift in Europe.

However, the couple deserves a break after a hectic start to the year. Swift started the second leg of her Eras Tour, performing in Japan, Australia, and Singapore. She's due back on the road in May to tour Europe alongside Paramore. Meanwhile, Kelce picked up his third Super Bowl ring in one of the most entertaining modern Super Bowls. However, with some downtime, the couple now has a chance for some quality time away from the spotlight.

