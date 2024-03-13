Travis Kelce Gushes Over Taylor Swift Singapore Shows

Travis Kelce continues to be his girlfriend's biggest fan, hyping up the shows that Taylor Swift performed in Singapore last week. Despite having been present for at least five Eras Tour shows at this point, Kelce called Swift's performances "amazing" and said that he loved every moment. Kelce, who attended two of the shows in Singapore, was seen dancing ecstatically in his VIP box. Additionally, Kelce noted that he went to a "cool as f-ck greenhouse" while visiting the Asian nation.

Swift is now on a tour hiatus until May. The European leg of the tour kicks off in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris, on May 9. Swift will then crisscross Europe until August when she closes out that leg of the tour in London. Paramore will accompany Swift as her supporting act for all European shows. After Europe, Swift takes a break until October before performing a number of shows across the US and Canada. The tour officially ends in Vancouver on December 8.

Elsewhere, Kelce recently opened up about the good and bad aspects of his recent trip to Sydney Zoo with Swift. Kelce claimed they were hounded by airborne paparazzi hanging out of helicopters to grab photos of the couple. “There were full-on helicopters just flying around. They helicoptered us. Well, not us — Taylor. This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible,” Kelce told his brother on their podcast.

However, it wasn't all bad. “Saw a tiger sitting up in a tree house — that sh-t was f-cking sweet. Saw a lion close up. When you hear [them roar], cause Taylor took the picture … you’re just like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Let alone one, you see three of them run down from their rock, their perch, knowing they’re about to get fed. You see how fast and agile that thing is — dude it’s over," Kelce continued.

