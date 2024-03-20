Travis Kelce Frontrunner To Host "Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?" Reboot

Travis Kelce is in talks to host a Prime Video reboot of Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?. The report from Variety also revealed that the show will feature celebrities rather than the original group of elementary school children. While the name might remain, the format will now seemingly test contestants against a fifth-grade average, rather than actual fifth-graders.

Of course, this isn't Kelce's first off-field foray into media. He and his brother Jason produce a popular podcast for Wave Media called New Heights. The show sees the brothers talk about everything from football to popular culture. They also host a section answering fan questions about the sport they both play. However, it's unclear how much the show will change after Jason announced his retirement from the NFL earlier in the offseason.

Travis Kelce Praised For Film Investment

Meanwhile, Kelce has been praised for his investment in, and executive producer role on, an upcoming dark comedy called My Dead Friend Zoe. "He wanted to support veterans. That's what I heard -- he wanted to support veterans and someone pointed him to our film. It's all about the 'why' and I feel like if anybody has the right 'why,' they'll succeed," gushed the film's lead, Sonequa Martin-Green. The film follows an army vet who struggles to reacclimatize to civilian life due to the lingering ghost of her deceased squadmates.

However, it's not the only business venture Kelce is working on. This week, it was announced that Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are teaming up off the field to open a steakhouse. 1587 Prime will be located in the downtown Loews Hotel in Kansas City and is expected to open next year. "Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities. So it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City," Mahomes said of the venture. Mahomes and Kelce have been a formidable on-field pair for nearly a decade now.

