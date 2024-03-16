Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce "Nesting" After Whirlwind Start To 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have entered their "nesting" era, according to sources who spoke with Us Weekly. “They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together. They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed," the source said. Furthermore, the couple is "scheduling their various projects" going forward in order to "see as much of each other as possible." Kelce, who has attended shows in both Sydney and Singapore, is expected to do some traveling with Swift in Europe.

However, the couple deserves a break after a hectic start to the year. Swift started the second leg of her Eras Tour, performing in Japan, Australia, and Singapore. She's due back on the road in May to tour Europe alongside Paramore. Meanwhile, Kelce picked up his third Super Bowl ring in one of the most entertaining modern Super Bowls. However, with some downtime, the couple now has a chance for some quality time away from the spotlight.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Swift is among the prominent figures who will be parodied at tonight's Gridiron Club and Foundation Dinner. Swift will be the subject of one of the event's signature musical skits. Furthermore, President Joe Biden will be making his first appearance in office at the event. For the first time since 1898, foreign heads of state will be in attendance. Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will both take in the show.

The Gridiron Dinner is one of the few remaining white-tie events. It's a celebration of journalism, politics, and the relationship between the two fields. Similar to the White House Correspondents Dinner, the President is expected to attend and make self-deprecating remarks. Biden is expected to speak at 10:05pm EST. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will also be in attendance.

