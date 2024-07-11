Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Have Spent $27 Million On Their Relationship

Travis and Taylor are raking in the cash regardless.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating each other last year, and it immediately became the biggest story in all of sports. Overall, Swift is the biggest musical artist in the world. Moreover, Kelce is one of the best tight ends in the entire NFL. Their star power brought a ton of eyes to the NFL this past season, and it culminated in a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl. Since that time, they have been going strong and fans of the two have loved them every step of the way.

Now, in a recent report from Sports Illustrated, it is being reported that their relationship has cost an absurd amount of money. In the report, it was revealed that the two spend upwards of $100K per day just to see each other. This is done through means like private jets and all sorts of other costs. In total, the two have spent $27 million on their relationship. Moreover, Travis Kelce recently revealed that the Super Bowl suite Taylor Swift got cost $3 million per year.

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Are Going Strong

Swift has been criticized in the past for being wasteful with her spending and here private jet usage. These numbers certainly are not going to help those numbers. Having said all of that, we're sure Swift and Kelce don't really care. Overall, they just want to be together, and they are accomplishing that goal. Only time will tell if their relationship develops into marriage.

Swift has been criticized in the past for being wasteful with her spending and here private jet usage. These numbers certainly are not going to help those numbers. Having said all of that, we're sure Swift and Kelce don't really care. Overall, they just want to be together, and they are accomplishing that goal. Only time will tell if their relationship develops into marriage.