Travis Kelce Booed During Mavericks-Timberwolves While Patrick Mahomes Gets Standing Ovation

Sunday night, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-107 to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals, and they did it with a couple of NFL stars sitting courtside. Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce both sat courtside during last night's Western Conference matchup. The Chiefs duo, who have won three Super Bowls in the previous five years, appeared to be enjoying themselves immensely as they watched Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić show out in crunch time once again for the Mavs. Meanwhile, as Kelce and Mahomes appeared on the Jumbotron, fans at America Airlines Arena enjoyed themselves immensely by booing Taylor Swift's boyfriend.

As the spotlight turned to Travis and his teammate Patrick Mahomes, who was seated courtside, the crowd's reaction was a mix of applause and jeers. Travis, seemingly taken aback but still sporting a grin, was the unexpected focus of attention. When his QB was revealed, the audience reacted much more warmly. There was a lot of applause, and Mahomes got up to hype the crowd. He was surrounded by admirers, and his wife Brittany was by his side. Overall, the crowd did not feel Kelce at all, but they were happy to see the best quarterback in football.

Travis Kelce Booed And Patrick Mahomes Cheered At Mavs Game

Before the game, the Mavs apparently made fun of Kelce on Twitter by saying, "Our guy Pat and @taylorswift13's boyfriend in the house!" Who knows why the Dallas audience was more welcoming to Pat than to Travis Kelce, but it could have something to do with Mahomes' being a Texas Boy. The quarterback stood out at Texas Tech. Mahomes has also been a frequent guest at Mavs games and recently picked them to make it to the NBA finals. He is clearly a Mavericks fan. As for Kelce, the hate probably comes from his elevated celebrity status due to his involvement with Taylor Swift.

Also seated with Travis and Pat Mahomes was their new teammate, Hollywood Brown. Brown is the latest target for the superstar quarterback, and he got some bonding time with his team's two leaders. The Mavs are up 3-0 on the Timberwolves. Patrick Mahomes will more than likely be present in Dallas for Game 4. Overall, we can understand if Travis Kelce doesn't show up again.

