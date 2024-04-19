Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Surprisingly Reject Met Gala Invitation

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are saying no to the Met Gala despite both being invited to the star-studded event. Both apparently received individual invitations, and both RSVP'd "no," which is a surprise. The event, which is always packed with A-List celebrities, will be without the couple of the moment. The Gala was another chance for the couple to make their big red carpet debut, something fans have been anticipating. The pair have been pretty low profile with their appearances, opting to be lowkey when attending big events.

Swift and Kelce were recently seen at Coachella. The two looked to have had a great time at the music festival. They shared intimate moments and vibed to whatever musical performance they found themselves at. Kelce made waves when he effortlessly picked up Swift during a concert. The gesture endeared him to fans even more as the Super Bowl champion showed off some of his NFL skills. The two also hung out with Ice Spice, who smoked weed beside the couple.

Taylor Swift Are Skipping The Met Gala

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Neon Carnival held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2024 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

There is probably a good reason why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are skipping the Met Gala. For Swift, the answer is pretty simple. The Grammy-winning recording artist is getting back on the road for her "Eras" Tour the same week the Met Gala takes place. Travis Kelce doesn't have a scheduling conflict but is not going to show up without his partner. Kelce is someone whose profile outside of football has risen dramatically. He has been a star in the NFL for years but is now a pop culture figure in a much different capacity. The two seem to be genuinely together, so all the extra attention probably isn't at the forefront of their minds.

Swift's new album has been released, but internet music critics have panned it. They called it cringey and said the production was bland. Many are saying the rate at which Swift releases albums contributes to their quality. She releases albums yearly, and fans are saying it shows. Travis Kelce is chilling until the NFL training camp. So we will certainly see him by Taylor Swift's side for the next few months. They just won't be showing up to the Met Gala.

