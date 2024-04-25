Travis Kelce Suffered A Hilarious Wardrobe Malfunction During Old Interview

Travis Kelce is having quite the 2024. Kelce won his third Super Bowl title with the Kansas City Chiefs. he became a pop culture sensation because of his ongoing relationship with Taylor Swift. The power couple has recently been spotted partying at Coachella. They hung out with Ice Spice, who is apparently tight with Tayelo, and watched her perform her set. The public was devastated when Kelce and t-Swift declined their invitation to the Met Gala. It's the off-season for Kelce, but he is still working on the "New Heights" podcast he hosts with his brother Jason. Recently, a guest of theirs revealed Travis accidentally and hilariously exposed himself in an old interview.

Travis Kelce Suffered a hilarious wardrobe malfunction during an interview back in 2019. Comedian and podcaster Andrew Santino told the story when he joined the brothers on their podcast. He explained how the two-time Super Bowl champ unknowingly accidentally showed his stuff during an entire interview. The Kelce brothers and Santino talked about a variety of subjects. Overall, Santino's story about Travis's wardrobe malfunction was the real highlight.

Travis Kelce Accidently Exposed Himself In 2019 Interview

Travis Kelce explained that he "didn't have my Tommy Johns on that day." Shortly after the podcast was recorded, Santino claimed his editor called him and apologetically informed him about Kelce's wardrobe malfunction. He then asked if they should try to reshoot the entire thing. Santino came up with a funnier, better suggestion. He claims that for the course of the hour-long broadcast, he instructed his staff to simply overlay Travis' crotch with a large Chiefs logo. The brothers had a good time laughing about Santino's story.

The podcast is still up on the comedian's YouTube channel to this day. Santino also joked with the two Kelce brothers, saying he would release the footage on Patreon so fans could pay to see the unedited version. Travis Kelce is enjoying his off-season. Additionally, the superstar tight end is perfecting the podcast game. He then made sure to tell Travis that the uncensored footage will remain locked up forever.

