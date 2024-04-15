Travis Kelce Has Swifties Up In Arms After Liking Pro Donald Trump Post On Instagram

Travis Kelce has invited some controversy.

Travis Kelce is someone who has become extremely famous over the last decade thanks to his skills on the football field. However, his fame has truly skyrocketed over the past year thanks to his relationship with Taylor Swift. Overall, this is a relationship that was sprung up at the start of the NFL season. Some felt like it could prove to be a distraction for Kelce. In the end, it was actually a good luck charm as the Chiefs went on to win their second Super Bowl in a row. Now, Kelce has three championships, and his legacy is cemented.

With this immense fame, Kelce is being put under the microscope for every little thing that he does. For instance, his likes on Twitter and Instagram are being watched closely. Over the weekend, one person noticed that Kelce liked an IG post from Sage Steele, a former anchor at ESPN. In this post, Steele spoke about getting to cover the UFC. Moreover, she put a picture of herself with Donald Trump, front and center. Considering just how much people hate Trump, it should come as no surprise that some were livid with Kelce's social media activity.

Travis Kelce Likes A Post

Swifties in particular were upset with Kelce. After all, his girlfriend has endorsed Joe Biden and other Democrats in the past. Whether or not Kelce actually meant anything by his like, remains to be seen. What we do know, however, is that some are upset about the situation. It seems as though, moving forward, Kelce will need to be more careful with his activity.

Reactions

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Is this a controversy that is going to blow up further? Do you believe this is a big deal? Will Taylor Swift care about all of this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world We will continue to keep you informed on all of the latest breaking news pertaining to your favorite players and teams.

