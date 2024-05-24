Travis Kelce Defends Harrison Butker After Controversial Speech That Included Remarks About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end, finally broke his silence on his teammate Harrison Butker's contentious commencement address at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, earlier this month. The speech, which sparked significant controversy, was the topic of discussion on the most recent episode of Kelce's New Heights podcast, which aired on Friday. Kelce, speaking openly about the issue, echoed the sentiments of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes had also commented on the speech earlier this week.

Naturally, a lot of people were eager to hear Kelce's take on the situation. Particularly since Butker brought up the tight end's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in the divisive conversation with grads. Travis disagrees with "just about any of" the ideas Butker presented throughout the discussion. Nonetheless, he stated that it wouldn't change his opinion of his close buddy. Kelce said to his brother, Jason, on the podcast, "I've known him for seven-plus years probably, eight-plus years, and I cherish him as a teammate."

Travis Kelce Defends Harrison Butker After Controversial Remarks

Travis Kelce addressed the Harrison Butker controversy, saying, “When it comes down to his views and what he said at Saint Benedict’s commencement speech, those are his. I can’t say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids.” He continued, “And I don’t think that I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, of how to go about life, that’s just not who I am.” Kelce mentioned how Butker has always been wonderful to the friends and family he's introduced him to.

Kelce went on to remark that his upbringing in Ohio has shaped the way he saw the world. “I grew up in a beautiful upbringing of different social classes, different religions, different races and ethnicities, in Cleveland Heights, and that’s why I love Cleveland Heights for what it was,” he said. Despite knowing how important equality is and growing up around a diverse community, Kelce still defends his teammate. Even though he seems to have completely opposite views. Similar opinions were voiced earlier this week by Patrick Mahomes, who likewise referred to Butker as "a good person." In a conversation with reporters, Andy Reid also supported the member of the special team. Overall, the Chiefs are standing behind their kicker.

