Travis Kelce Lands Major Role In FX Horror Series “Grotesquerie”

Travis Kelce’s ascent into the A-list of celebrities is continuing. The NFL tight end just recently secured a two-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, he is already lining up more gigs, preparing for a major acting role. Kelce is growing in notoriety, especially since he started dating Taylor Swift. Even though the couple has been pretty low-key, they still have a cohort of people who are obsessed with their every move. Now, Kelce is preparing to take over Hollywood like he took over the NFL.

Kelce is already a force on the football field. He is already a major player in the podcast space. He has already lined up a massive game show gig. Now, he is about to be featured on the small screen. He has been tapped to star in a new Horror series on FX. The tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs announced on Tuesday that he had been cast in Ryan Murphy's new series, Grotesquerie. Kelce will look to make a splash in what is described as a frightening and stomach-churning horror series.

Travis Kelce Lands Role In FX Horror Series

The extent of Travis Kelce's involvement in the project is unknown, although Niecy Nash-Betts, who is working on it with him, seems to have hinted at it being a pretty big role. Niece Nash said in a video panning to show off Kelce, who she is working with, "Guys, guess who I am working with on 'Grotesquerie?'" Kelce then added, "Jumping into new territory with Niecy!" Niecy posted more footage on her Instagram page, in which Kelce appears to be working hard and taking his new role seriously. He joined the actress in a convertible in one of the videos before giving show creator Ryan Murphy a hug.

Although it's unclear precisely what Kelce will be doing, the show promises to be a scary one. Fans should prepare for a horror show. Kelce has previously hosted his own dating program called Catching Kelce. More recently, he has hosted shows like "Saturday Night Live" and has been tapped to host Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? Kelce's new heights podcast which he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce is super popular as well. Overall, Kelce is taking the entertainment world by storm.

