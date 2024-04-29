Travis Kelce Inks 2-Year Extension With The Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce's contract with the Chiefs was extended for two more seasons, keeping him under contract until the 2027 season. The veteran tight end signed a deal worth $34.25 million, with $17 million fully guaranteed for this season. Additionally, most of the balance will be guaranteed during the 2025 season. It is definitely deserved. Since being selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Kelce has amassed 11,328 yards and 74 receiving touchdowns, making him one of the greatest tight ends of all time.

In 2023, Kelce missed out on a record-tying ninth consecutive 1,000-yard season by 16 yards. Due to a knee injury, he was sidelined for the season's opening game and rested for the playoffs. His record for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons is seven. Kelce has been selected to nine consecutive Pro Bowls and is a four-time first-team All-Pro. The TE had 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns last season. The Kansas City Chiefs will defend their Super Bowl Title in the upcoming season. Ultimately, They are the pick to win the big game once again.

Travis Kelce Becomes Highest Paid Tight End In The NFL

Travis was one of the key factors in the Chief's Super Bowl run. He was a reliable and clutch target for Patrick Mahomes, making big plays when the Cheifs needed them. He recorded 32 receptions for 355 yards and four touchdowns in the postseason, helping the Chiefs win their third Super Bowl in five seasons and their second straight. Kelce is cementing himself as one of the best tight ends of all time. Travis has been in the league a long time, so this might be his last contract before he hangs up his cleats.

Kelce and Swift were most recently spotted at Coachella. The two appeared to have thoroughly enjoyed themselves at the music event. They enjoyed private times together and felt the vibe of the music they were seeing. When Kelce casually picked up Swift during a concert, it created a stir amongst fans. The couple rejected the Met Gala, recently opting not to attend. Overall, Kelce is enjoying his off-season and will probably be out celebrating his new contract.

