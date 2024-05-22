Patrick Mahomes Picks The Dallas Mavericks Making the NBA Finals Over The Minnesota Timberwolves

The NBA's Western Conference Finals begin tonight. The Minnesota Timberwolves face off against the Dallas Mavericks in what looks like an incredible matchup. The star power is there as the series will feature rising stars Anthony Edwards, Kyrie Irving, and Luka Doncic. The Dallas Mavericks have been frequented by Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes on a number of occasions this season and in the playoffs. Today, the MVP QB put himself on the record. He picked the Dallas Mavericks to move on to the NBA finals.

Today, while making an appearance on First Things First on Fox Sports, Mahomes talked some hoops with Kansas City Chiefs superfan Nick Wright. The quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs and his spouse, Brittany, watched game three of the Mavs' NBA postseason second-round match from courtside at the American Airlines Center. Mahomes is a Texas boy, so it's understandable that he has some ties to the Mavs. Patrick Mahomes is standing firm behind his favorite NBA team and thinks Luka and Kyrie have what it takes to get it done.

Patrick Mahomes Is Standing With The Dallas Mavericks

Nick Wright, a Chiefs superfan, asked Patrick Mahomes if he thinks his Mavs can finish it off. Patrick Mahomes gives credit to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who he says are led by Anthony Edwards, who has been "dominant." He also gave credit to the Wolf's defense, which has been their calling card throughout the playoffs. The superstar QB says it's going to be a hard series, but Dallas has what it takes. He credits the Mavericks trade deadline moves as one of the big factors in their success. he says the trades added another level of athleticism to the roster. Patrick Mahomes says if Luka plays like Luka and Kyrie plays like Kyrie, then the Mavs will get it done.

The Mavericks vs. the Timberwolves should be the best playoff matchup so far. It will be interesting to see how the Mavs deal with the size and length of the Wolves, whose swarming defense sent the MVP and the defending champs home. Overall, this matchup is shaping up to be a must-see TV for NBA fans. Let's see if Mahomes' prediction comes to fruition.

