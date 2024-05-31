Travis Kelce Visits The White House With Taylor Swift Nowhere In Sight

Kelce goes solo to the Chiefs white house celebration.

It seems like Travis Kelce is going solo to the Chiefs' White House bash. In a video that Kansas City just uploaded, he may be seen boarding a bus to 1600 Penn Avenue without seeing Taylor Swift. Joe Biden was scheduled to recognize Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and the other 2023 Super Bowl victors this afternoon. Many had questioned if the K.C. tight end's well-known girlfriend would attend. Ultimately, she's taking a little vacation from her "Eras" tour dates, and according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, every Taylor Swift fan in the office was definitely hoping to see her. However, it looks like the pop sensation is sticking overseas for the time being.

Travis Kelce was photographed traveling solo dolo as he boarded the team's vehicle. The tight end was looking good in a tan suit and black tie. Of course, there's still a chance that Taylor might make it there. Since none of the Chiefs seemed to be traveling with their significant others on the bus earlier on Friday, it is absolutely feasible that she took a different route to go to the President's residence.

Travis Kelce Visits White House Without Taylor Swift

Joe Biden, in a moment of honor, will present the Chiefs with an award for their thrilling overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers during the Super Bowl in Las Vegas in February. The head coach, Andy Reid, and the star players, Mahomes and Travis Kelce, all looked dapper in their suits. As they disembarked from the aircraft, Rashee Rice and Wanya Morris, who had also faced legal issues this summer, shared a photo together. This event marks another instance of the long-standing tradition of professional and collegiate championship sports teams being welcomed to the White House.