Donald Trump Taunts Taylor Swift After Getting Mercilessly Booed At The Super Bowl

donald trump
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; President Donald Trump leaves the field after participating in a meet and greet with the honorary coin toss participants including family members of the victims from the terrorist attack, members of the New Orleans Police Department, and emergency personnel before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew via Imagn Images Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Taylor Swift at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Taylor Swift did not have the best time at Super Bowl LIX.

Last night was a historic one for POTUS Donald Trump. He was the first sitting president to ever attend the Super Bowl, and his daughter Ivanka was there for support. According to multiple sources, he was rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs as they were looking to become the first-ever team to three-peat. Another popular figure who was cheering on the AFC champions was Taylor Swift. She was of course there to back her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Sadly, it was a rough night for Kansas City and their fans (more on that later). That particularly applies to Swift who suffered a fair amount of pain. It came in the form of a massive wave of boos after she was shown on the jumbotron. Donald Trump, known for being very active on social media, decided to post about the hate she received. Additionally, he did not squander the chance to take a dig at the pop superstar in the process. "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!" Of course, this was obvious shot for her not backing him during his presidential campaign and voting for Kamala Harris instead.

Who Won the Super Bowl?

This has been trending on the platform and online ever since last night. Also going viral is Swift's apparent reaction to all of the boos. While sitting next to Ice Spice, you can see her look all sorts of confused as she realizes that she's the one receiving the barrage of hate. Shen then appears to laugh it off a bit and by now she probably knows that not everyone is a fan of hers. That especially goes for Donald Trump who will never let her "incorrect" political stance go unnoticed.

But as for the game itself, the Chiefs' offense was rendered completely ineffective for most of the contest. Their 22 points all came in garbage time and the Super Bowl was effectively over at halftime. This has to feel good for the Philadelphia Eagle, especially after how close they were in 2023, losing 35-38. Drubbing them 40-22 while robbing them of winning three championships in row was just the cherry on top. With this victory, the NFC East champions are now two-time Super Bowl winners. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts took home the Super Bowl MVP with a stat line of 221 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, as well as 72 rushing yards and one score.

[Via] [Via]

