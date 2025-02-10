Dancehall Legends I-Octane & Shane O Take Advantage As An "Opportunist"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
It's all about the opportunities.

Reggae and dancehall powerhouses I-Octane and Shane O join forces on Opportunist, a bold anthem about self-preservation and cutting ties with those who drain energy. The track speaks to resilience in the face of adversity, setting the stage for I-Octane’s upcoming album, God & I, which marks his long-awaited return to his soulful reggae roots. With its rich melodies and compelling message, Opportunist is primed for radio airwaves, DJ sets, and curated playlists.

Adding a unique touch to the production, the track is crafted by I-Octane’s five-year-old daughter, Nahbi Reign. Already showing remarkable talent, she leads the charge under her own label, NiNi Records. Her fresh perspective brings an authentic and deeply personal feel to the song, making it more than just music—it’s a statement. The track’s impact is amplified by a stunning music video directed by Bling Blang, one of the most sought-after filmmakers in the industry. Known for her ability to weave emotionally charged narratives, she elevates the song’s message with striking visuals that complement its powerful lyrics.

With God & I, I-Octane reconnects with the sound that first defined him. After five years since he immersed in dancehall and his “Hot Ras” persona. He returns to reggae with a renewed sense of purpose. This deeply personal 15-track album, managed by Wendy Morgan of Beautiful People Management blends introspection with resilience. Fans can expect the raw, heartfelt storytelling they have been craving for years. I-Octane delivers a project that embodies growth, struggle, and triumph.

"Opportunist" - I-Octane & Shane O

Quotable Lyrics:

Me right now myself come first right now

myself come first call me selfish the things I'm with oh

Yeah come first right now myself come

Remember yeah right now myself come

First right now myself come first

