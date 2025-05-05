Legendary reggae act I-Octane found early success for his new album, God & I, as it debuts at No.1 on Apple Music's Reggae/Dancehall charts. The artist's seventh album marks a turning point in his life led by God.

While speaking to Angela Yee, he reflected on the album's concept of divine timing as he witness a car accident in front of him on his way to the interview. The album is about trusting the journey and remaining faithful.

God & I marks a powerful return to his roots after years in dancehall, cementing his place as one of reggae’s enduring voices. I-Octane is considered a legend in reggae and dancehall because of his rare ability to merge emotional depth, spiritual insight, and streetwise authenticity into a consistent body of work that spans over two decades.

Built on faith and personal truth, the album blends spiritual introspection with raw storytelling and modern production. I-Octane never chases trends. Instead, he leans into authenticity, allowing reggae’s roots to guide the music while embracing sonic evolution.

“This album reflects my journey—through struggles, faith, and everything in between,” I-Octane shared. “It’s about knowing your strength, staying grounded, and never losing yourself.”

I-Octane's God & I LP #1

God & I's standout track is the previously released "Opportunist." Featuring Shane O, the single was produced by I-Octane’s five-year-old daughter, Nahbi Reign. The track explores the need for self-preservation, and its striking video brings that urgency to life.

Not only in reggae and dancehall, the album’s reach extends beyond to rap. Several tracks cracked Itunes Top 100. At one point, it even outranked Kendrick Lamar's music. With Lamar's current reign on the charts, this is an achievement that speaks to the I-Octane’s genre-defying sound.