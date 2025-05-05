News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
God & I
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
I-Octane's "God & I" Album Secures #1 Spot On Apple Music's Reggae/Dancehall Charts
I-Octane's lyrics often speak to the struggles of everyday people. He balances that realism with messages of hope, faith, and resilience.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
51 mins ago
11 Views