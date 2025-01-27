Reginald VelJohnson Praises Dave Chapelle For Humorous "Diddy's Freak Off" Jokes On SNL

Dave Chappelle's Diddy jokes receives praise from the unknowns.

Reginald VelJohnson, beloved for his portrayal of Carl Winslow on Family Matters, remains puzzled over how his name became entangled with allegations involving Sean “Diddy” Combs. Yet, he harbors no resentment toward Dave Chappelle, who injected humor into the bizarre rumors during his Saturday Night Live monologue.

“The claims are completely false, but I still hear about them occasionally,” VelJohnson told The Hollywood Reporter. “Dave Chappelle made it funny, though, and I appreciate that. He kept it civil, which I really respect.” Reflecting on Chappelle’s comedic take, VelJohnson added, “It was nice to see him mention me, even if it was tied to that ridiculous rumor. I just wish it had been about something better. Still, he made me look good, so I can’t complain.”

Reginald VelJohnson Salutes Dave Chappelle's SNL Jokes About Diddy

VelJohnson’s name first surfaced amid unverified accusations about celebrity attendees at Diddy’s alleged risqué gatherings. The rumors included disturbing claims of sexual assault and trafficking. Once again, VelJohnson firmly denied any involvement, stating, “I have no idea where this started. I’ve never met the man, and I don’t know what they’re talking about. It’s baffling, but I don’t let it bother me. I just keep moving forward.”

In his opening monologue, Chappelle joked about being “too ugly” to score an invitation to one of Diddy’s infamous parties. He quipped, “Carl Winslow from Family Matters was there, and I wasn’t invited? This is worse than I thought.” The randomness of VelJohnson’s alleged connection to the scandal left many scratching their heads. Despite the absurdity, VelJohnson’s good humor and Chappelle’s lighthearted twist ensured the actor came out of the ordeal unscathed. Chappelle's SNL episode also included GloRilla as a musical guest. GloRilla and Chapelle also performed a sketch together that brought back his famous character Sliky Johnson. Along with Donell Rawlings, GloRilla and Dave recreated the popular dating series 20 v. 1. GloRilla was not chosen by Chappelle or Rawlings.

