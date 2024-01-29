Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Potentially NSFW Evening Theorized By YG

Taylor Swift was a huge focal point of NFL coverage yesterday. Overall, this is something that has been true of the entire NFL season. After all, she is dating Travis Kelce who is one of the greatest tight ends of all time. Although he had a hard time in the middle of the season, he is back to his Hall of Fame ways. He has been dominant in the playoffs so far. On Sunday, he played the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game, and he ended up leading the team to a win. He caught for over 100 yards, and he even had a touchdown. It was a fantastic game that showcased how he is one of the best ever.

Subsequently, Taylor Swift came all the way down to the field to celebrate with her man. She looked extremely proud throughout the festivities. Furthermore, she even blushed as Travis yelled on stage while accepting the AFC Championship trophy. Now, Taylor will get to see her man play against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. It is going to be a massive matchup, and while average NFL fans are upset about this rematch from 2020, there are others who are more than excited about the upcoming title game.

YG Speaks On Taylor Swift and Kelce

YG, a fan of the Los Angeles Rams, had a different kind of commentary on Kelce's big win. In the post up above, you can see that he wrote "Taylor Swift finna f*ck the sh*t outta Kelce tonight." Out of all of the things YG could have said, he chose this. Overall, some found it to be humorous. Although, some aren't so amused when you consider the AI images Swift was victim to this past week.

No matter what, Taylor Swift is probably very proud of her boyfriend. He is a two-time Super Bowl champ and he could be on his way to a third. Furthermore, there is all sorts of speculation over whether or not he would propose to Swift after a Super Bowl win. After all, that would be the perfect way to cap off the season, at least in the eyes of the NFL.

