Taylor Swift Receives A Fair Warning From Benny The Butcher Ahead Of Bills-Chiefs Game

The 2023-2024 NFL Playoffs are going to see another installment in the Buffalo Bills versus Kansas City Chiefs saga. Each team took care of business against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, respectively, during Super Wild Card Weekend. Now, the squads are set to face off in the AFC Divisional Round next Sunday, January 21 at 6:30 p.m. on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. One of the reasons this game is so huge is because, for the first time, Patrick Mahomes will have to travel to Buffalo. One member of the Bills Mafia, Benny The Butcher, is letting Taylor Swift know that things are going to be different this time around.

With Benny being from the area, he is a huge supporter of the #2 seeded Bills. Of course, everyone knows that Taylor Swift is repping KC. With that in mind, the Butcher sent a little heads-up for Travis Kelce's girl for when she arrives in Orchard Park. According to HipHopDX, the prolific gritty rapper posted a picture on his Instagram with the caption, "Tell Taylor Swift tap in when she get to Buffalo #BillsMafia."

Benny Tells Taylor To "Tap In"

It seems that everyone cannot stop talking about the superstar couple this NFL season. While ratings, jersey sales, and more have gone up, fans have shown their disgust for the amount of Swelce coverage. There is a good chance that a great number of people are rooting for the Bills in this one. It is all there for Josh Allen and his team to finally get over the Mahomes hump. They have a home-field advantage and debatably the better roster. It will be the marquee game this coming weekend forsake, regardless of Taylor Swift.

