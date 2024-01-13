Bills-Steelers Postponed To Monday, Chiefs-Dolphins To Go Ahead Despite Wind Chill

The first playoff game of 2024, Steelers at Bills, will be postponed until Monday due to heavy snow expected in Buffalo on Saturday. The game, originally scheduled for January 13 at 1pm will now be played on January 15 at 4:30pm. "Now, you may see clear skies [Sunday] morning, but don't be fooled. The bull's-eye of the storm is predicted to hit midday Sunday afternoon right during the scheduled Buffalo Bills game. [The game will] continue to be played at Highmark Field right in Orchard Park. It's all part of our critical efforts to keep New Yorkers, motorists and fans safe from this wildly unpredictable storm," New York Kathy Hochul said in a public address.

However, Chiefs-Dolphins will go ahead despite reports that the wind chill could reach as low as -30 degrees in Kansas City. "There are no public safety travel concerns for getting to the stadium for fans, the clubs, stadium personnel or public authorities," an NFL source told ESPN. The NFL has been in touch with both teams' medical staffs and will be prepped to combat the cold weather.

Chiefs & Dolphins Shrug Off Cold

However, both the Chiefs and Dolphins are not worrying about the cold. "No one likes being cold. That's why we have temperature control. However, it does make the moment bigger when you know that it is an absolute fact that it's going to be frigid. Well, what if as a team, you find a way for it to not affect you? To be able to go and do athletic performance in that weather, it takes will. That will comes from a passion that is deep down that has been derived while a lot of these guys started playing the game that you're unlocking," Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniels said. The Chiefs are favored by 4.5 points, according to ESPN Bet.

There is one other playoff game scheduled for January 13. However, it will not be affected by the weather thanks to its Texan venue. Houston hosts Cleveland in a curious matchup of two teams who have roared back to relevancy. The Browns are two-point favorites, the first time that the team has been favorites in a playoff game since 1994.

