Asante Samuel Warns Bill Belichick's Next Employer To Keep Him As A Head Coach Only

Asante Samuel has sent a warning to Bill Belichick's next employer - keep the legendary coach as a coach only and not, as he had been in New England, general manager also. "If any owner would give Bill Belichick that power again, that would be crazy," Samuel, who played for Belichick between 2003 and 2007, told TMZ. Belichick served in the dual role of head coach and general manager since taking the helm at Foxoboro in 2000.

However, Belichick the GM often got in the way of Belichick the head coach. After picking eight Pro Bowlers (and one Hall of Famer) in the first round between 2001 and 2012, Belichick has drafted just one first-round Pro Bowler in the last 11 years. Over time, Belichick the GM caught up with Belichick the head coach. Poor choices in the draft and free agency gave Belichick a diminishing product to coach on the field.

Bill Belichick Leaves The Patriots

Belichick parted ways with the Patriots after 24 years earlier this week. The news was first reported by ESPN, and finally answered one of the biggest coaching uncertainties of the NFL offseason. According to insiders with knowledge of the situation, the decision was mutual and amicable. Belichick had one year left on his contract and was allowed to leave the Patriots freely without seeking compensation. Additionally, the veteran coach is expected to draw some interest from some of the other seven teams with head coaching vacancies.

As for New England, sources have reported that Jerod Mayo will take over as head coach. A first-round draft pick of the Patriots, Mayo has served as a linebackers coach since 2019. He is expected to be formally announced next week. Mayo has a lot of locker room support. Some players openly hoped that he would get the job after Belichick's departure. Furthermore, the team will have a lot of decisions to make, such as their quarterback going forward. The team holds the No. 3 pick in the 2024 draft and is projected to take 2023 Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels.

