Bill Belichick Caught Sneaking Out Of 24-Year-Old Girlfriend's Home With No Shirt On In Ring Doorbell Footage

Unemployment has been a wild ride for the former Patriots coach.

Bill Belichick had a legendary career as the head coach of the New England Patriots. Overall, he was able to win six Super Bowls with the Patriots. However, once Tom Brady left, things were never the same for Belichick. The Patriots devolved into a bad team, and this past season, he and Robert Kraft agreed to part ways. Subsequently, Belichick was looking for a new job, however, not a single NFL team hired him. Now, he will get to spend the NFL season on the couch, watching as a fan.

He will be able to watch these games with his new girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. The 72-year-old former coach is currently dating a 24-year-old who was in college just a couple of years ago. As you can imagine, this news has shocked a lot of NFL fans. Belichick is exactly triple Hudson's age, and some cannot believe they are a match. Having said that, old footage of Belichick leaving someone's house shirtless has resurfaced today. The footage comes from a Ring doorbell, and according to The New York Post, the clip is from his girlfriend's house.

Bill Belichick Is Now Dating Jordan Hudson

Of course, the footage looks pretty goofy, and fans have been roasting Belichick online as a result. This is one of those clips that you would expect from someone who is currently in college. However, you don't expect it from one of the most respected coaches in the history of professional sports. There is no doubt that Bill is moving strange, and one has to wonder if things will continue down that road for him.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. How do you feel about Bill Belichick dating someone who is so much younger than him? Do you think he will be able to get a job in the NFL again someday? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

