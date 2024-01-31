Is Jerry Jones Eyeing Bill Belichick For 2025?

Comments made by Jerry Jones this week might indicate that his future plans for the Cowboys may include Bill Belichick. "I know him personally and I like him. There's no doubt in my mind we could work together. None," Jones told Yahoo of his relationship with Belichick. While the Cowboys retained Mike McCarthy for the 2024 season, reports indicate that McCarthy will coach on an expiring contract. This is a common tactic used by Jones, making his coaches earn an extension from a do-or-die year.

McCarthy has coached the Cowboys to a trio of 12-5 seasons but just one playoff win in that same span. In his announcement stating his intent to keep McCarthy on through the end of his contract, Jones cited the former Packers coach's history of success. However, could Jones' latest comments mean that he is already looking toward the future?

Will Bill Belichick Coach In 2024?

Furthermore, this comes as it looks increasingly like that 2024 will be the first season since 1999 not to feature Belichick as an NFL head coach. Belichick was widely seen as a lock for the vacant role in Atlanta before the Falcons instead hired former Rams DC Raheem Morris. There is just one job left in the NFL - the Washington Commanders. However, Belichick is not reportedly involved in that search, which is now primarily focused on coordinators from playoff teams.

This means that Belichick will likely sit out the 2024 season and could take up some broadcasting work before the next hiring cycle starts. However, Jones also noted that Belichick does not guarantee a championship. "It's ridiculous to assume that one person automatically assures you a Super Bowl. That's too high [an] expectation for him. But is he maybe the greatest pro football coach of all time? Could very well be. He is a friend and I like him, and I want to make real clear: I wouldn't have any problem working with him, Jones added to Yahoo.

